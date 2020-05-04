Animal Care & Control to expand adoption opportunities

Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is planning on expanding adoption opportunities while still practicing social distancing, beginning tomorrow.

The adoption center will be open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays from noon until 5:30 p.m. and on Wednesdays from noon until 6 p.m., a statement said.

Access to the building will still be restricted to serious adopters only. Adopters are asked to fill out an adoption profile online. Adopters will be asked to wait in their car until a staff member calls them. To see animals available for adoption, go to fwacc.org.

The business office will be open with limited access from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Necessary paperwork will be filled outside of the building and residents will be asked to wait in their car until a staff member calls them.

Residents needing assistance can call the office during the weekday at 260-427-1244 and select option one. Weekends and after hours, residents should call 260-449-3000.