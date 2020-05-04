Firefighters rescue dog from fire

No one was injured in a fire this morning at 1517 S. Windsor Woods Blvd., Fort Wayne firefighters said.

Firefighters were called to the residence at 10:49 a.m. and found a fire burning on the outside that had extended to the attic, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement.

A dog was rescued from the second floor, the statement said.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire in about 20 minutes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.