Monday, May 04, 2020 2:27 pm
Firefighters rescue dog from fire
The Journal Gazette
No one was injured in a fire this morning at 1517 S. Windsor Woods Blvd., Fort Wayne firefighters said.
Firefighters were called to the residence at 10:49 a.m. and found a fire burning on the outside that had extended to the attic, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement.
A dog was rescued from the second floor, the statement said.
Crews were able to extinguish the fire in about 20 minutes. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
