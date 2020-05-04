Allen reports 45 new COVID-19 cases

Another 45 Allen County residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the county's totals to 657 cases and 55 deaths, the Allen County Department of Health said Monday.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in the county are found at the top of the department's COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 , the county health department said in a statement. It said basic demographic information on county cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least weekly.

Because of delays in private laboratory reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ may not always immediately match Allen County's case numbers, the local health department said.