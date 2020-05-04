State reports 19 new COVID-19 deaths

Nineteen additional deaths have been attributed in Indiana to COVID-19, and another 583 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with the virus through testing, the Indiana State Department of Health said today.

A total of 1,151 residents have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19, the state health department said in a statement. An additional 113 deaths have been reported as probable COVID-19 deaths, where a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms where there is no positive test on record.

The total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus is now 20,507, the statement said. To date, 113,297 tests have been reported to the state, up from 108,859 Sunday.

Marion County has the most number of new cases, at 154. Allen County reported 46 new cases and Steuben County reported 15 new cases.

While the daily number of new cases has increased, intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady, the statement said. As of Monday, 45.5% of ICU beds and 80.5% of ventilators were available at hospitals throughout the state.

For a complete list of cases in each county, listed by county of residence, go to the state’s website, https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/. The website is updated at noon daily.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.