Verbatim: Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Case Counts

The following was released on Monday, May 4, 2020:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 583 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 20,507 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

While the number of cases has increased, intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of Monday, 45.5 percent of ICU beds and 80.5 percent of ventilators were available at hospitals throughout the state.

A total of 1,151 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19, an increase of 19 over the previous day. Another 113 probable deaths have been reported, a decrease of one from Sunday to remove a duplication. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 113,297 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 108,859 on Sunday.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 154. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (46), Carroll (15), Cass (78), Elkhart (13), Hamilton (21), Hendricks (10), Howard (11), Johnson (12), Lake (61), Madison (11), St. Joseph (10), Steuben (15), Tippecanoe (29) and White (14). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

Visit the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov for additional information on cases. The dashboard will be updated at noon daily. All cases are listed by county of residence.