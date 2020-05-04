Teenager injured in food line

A West Noble Schools teenager was injured Sunday afternoon after a driver failed to brake in a line to pick up food, Indiana State Police said.

The 13-year-old boy was volunteering at West Noble Middle School, loading food into the trunks of cars, around 2:15 p.m. when a car driven by an 84-year-old woman failed to stop, state police at Fort Wayne said in a statement.

The failure to stop caused a chain reaction, pushing the two cars in front forward, pinning the teen between two cars, state police said.

The teenager was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne with serious but non-life-threatening injuries to both of his legs, state police said. They said the driver of the car has not been charged, pending an investigation.