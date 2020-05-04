Monday, May 04, 2020 7:36 am
2 dead following late-night pursuit, crash
The Journal Gazette
Two people are dead after a late-night traffic pursuit resulted in a crash, Fort Wayne police said today.
Just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday, a city police officer saw a vehicle disregard a traffic light at the intersection of Hobson Road and Coliseum Boulevard, police said in a statement.
When the officer tried to stop the vehicle, the statement said, the driver fled, colliding less than a minute later with a parked truck and a utility pole on Vance Avenue just east of Coliseum Boulevard.
The male driver of the vehicle was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced dead. The female passenger in the front seat died at the scene.
The crash is under investigation.
