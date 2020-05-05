Allen County reports 4 more deaths from COVID-19

Four more Allen County residents have from COVID-19, the county Department of Health reported today.

Thirty-one additional residents have tested positive for the illness, bringing the totals to 688 cases and 59 deaths, the health department said in a statement.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in the county are found at the top of the department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19. Basic demographic information on Allen County cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least weekly.

Because of delays in private laboratory reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ may not always immediately match Allen County’s case numbers, the local health department said.