State reports 62 new COVID-19 deaths

Sixty-two more Indiana residents have died from COVID-19, for a total of 1,213, the Indiana State Department of Health said today.

An additional 113 deaths have been reported as probable COVID-19 deaths, the state health department said in a statement. In those deaths, a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms where there is no positive test on record.

Another 541 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with the virus through testing, the state health department said. The total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus through testing is now 21,033. To date, 115,834 tests have been reported to the state, up from 113,297 Monday.

Marion County has the most number of new cases. at 97, Allen County reported 32 new COVID-19 cases, Noble County reported 37 new cases and Steuben County reported 10 new cases.

While the number of cases has increased, intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady, the state said. As of Tuesday, 44% of ICU beds and 80% of ventilators were available at hospitals throughout the state.

For a complete list of cases in each county, listed by county of residence, go to the state’s website, https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/