Allen County jobless claims tops 32,000

First-time jobless claims from Allen County residents for the first 16 weeks of this year have reached more than 32,160 and now exceed the total for 2008 - the start of the Great Recession.

Calculations by Purdue University Fort Wayne's Community Research Institute also show these initial claims for unemployment benefits are on pace to exceed those filed in 2009.

Allen County residents have made 32,161 claims this year with 30,010 coming from the first five weeks of many businesses being shut down or scaling back hours due to the global coronavirus pandemic. The figures released Tuesday are based on Indiana Department of Workforce Development data.

Allen County had 31,955 first-time unemployment claims in 2008 and 34,757 in 2009, the Community Research Institute said. It took more than 50 weeks in 2008 to reach the number of claims from the five-week period of coronavirus-related data the Research Institute analyzed.

“Not only is the overall scale of unemployment claims remarkable, the speed at which this occurred is unlike anything we've experienced,” said Rachel Blakeman, CRI director.

One factor helping to drive this year's numbers, though, is that independent contractors can request jobless benefits under changes to unemployment rules that were not in effect for the Great Recession, according to a news release.

