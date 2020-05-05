Drive-thru COVID-19 testing returns

Free COVID-19 testing will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday in the parking lot at Bishop Dwenger High School, 1300 W. Washington Center Road, the Allen County Department of Health said today.

The test is for essential workers and anyone who has symptoms of the virus, the health department said in a statement.

To participate, people will register at http://krogerhealth.com/covidtesting. The system's virtual screening tool will determine eligibility based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) plus recommendations from state and local specialists.

Beginning next week, the free testing will be offered at the Public Safety Academy/Ivy Tech South Campus, 7602 Patriot Crossing, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29.

The first week of testing served 668 people in just two days, the statement said.

.