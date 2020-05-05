Verbatim: Community Foundation launches #GivingTuesdayNow effort

The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne issued the following news release today:

May 5, 2020 – Fort Wayne, IN – The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne has launched their own #GivingTuesdayNow campaign on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Over 120 nonprofits submitted requests asking for help with COVID-19 related issues and the effect it has had on their organization, totaling more than $1.8 million in requests! Over 100 nonprofit requests are being displayed on CFGFW's donate page from 7 AM – 7 PM totaling $1.7 million in requests.

“Everyone in the community is being affected by COVID-19, especially our local nonprofits. #GivingTuesdayNow is about more than a day to give to your favorite organization, it's a chance to learn about a different nonprofit doing great work in our community and support them,” said Alison Gerardot, Vice President of Philanthropic Services. “Help us support our nonprofits and make a difference in our community.”

During the #GivingTuesdayNow giving period, 7 AM – 7 PM, there will be surprise matching opportunities from the Community Foundation! To give to a nonprofit, visit our website and watch our Facebook page for more updates!

#GivingTuesdayNow is a global day of giving and unity that will take place on May 5, 2020 as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19. #GivngTuesdayNow is a way we hope to connect nonprofits in Allen County with generous members of the community who love your organizations and want to help.