Tuesday, May 05, 2020 7:13 am
Verbatim: Community Foundation launches #GivingTuesdayNow effort
The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne issued the following news release today:
May 5, 2020 – Fort Wayne, IN – The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne has launched their own #GivingTuesdayNow campaign on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Over 120 nonprofits submitted requests asking for help with COVID-19 related issues and the effect it has had on their organization, totaling more than $1.8 million in requests! Over 100 nonprofit requests are being displayed on CFGFW's donate page from 7 AM – 7 PM totaling $1.7 million in requests.
“Everyone in the community is being affected by COVID-19, especially our local nonprofits. #GivingTuesdayNow is about more than a day to give to your favorite organization, it's a chance to learn about a different nonprofit doing great work in our community and support them,” said Alison Gerardot, Vice President of Philanthropic Services. “Help us support our nonprofits and make a difference in our community.”
During the #GivingTuesdayNow giving period, 7 AM – 7 PM, there will be surprise matching opportunities from the Community Foundation! To give to a nonprofit, visit our website and watch our Facebook page for more updates!
#GivingTuesdayNow is a global day of giving and unity that will take place on May 5, 2020 as an emergency response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19. #GivngTuesdayNow is a way we hope to connect nonprofits in Allen County with generous members of the community who love your organizations and want to help.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story