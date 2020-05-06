Virus affecting meat processing for food banks

COVID-19 is affecting the food supply chain, including a Garrett-based nonprofit that partners with processors to provide meat for food banks.

Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry is experiencing an influx of pigs sent to them from farmers because meat plants such as Tyson in Logansport are shuttered or have slowed production because of the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

"Last week, we had 28,000 pigs donated," said Executive Director Deb Treesh. "If we don't (process them), these animals are going to go in the dumps."

But the organization needs help.

Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, which also processes other animals, expects at least another 500 pigs per week moving forward.

The cost to process a pig is about $200, according to a news release from the nonprofit.

"That is $100,000 per week that we will need ASAP," the release says.

Donors can give money at hoosiersfeedingthehungry.org/donate-funds or by mailing a check or money order to the organization.

Tyson closed its Logansport pork plant for 14 days after employees tested positive for COVID-19. Company officials have said they will resume limited production this week, according to Brownfield Ag News, a Missouri-based news outlet that covers farming and agriculture.

Other producers also have been affected.

Miller Poultry in Orland said today that 136 of its almost 800 workers – about 17% – tested positive for COVID-19 during testing last week.

Most positive tests came from employees who did not have symptoms and still show no symptoms, the company said in a message to employees provided to The Journal Gazette.

"These numbers are very low compared to what other meat and poultry plants are seeing across the country," the message says. "This shows that the many preventative measures that were put in place weeks ago along with the additional PPE are working!"

Production ran at 70% of normal capacity Tuesday, the company announced, and will remain there through Saturday.

Miller Poultry employs workers from Allen, DeKalb, Elkhart, LaGrange and Steuben counties in Indiana and Branch and St. Joseph counties in Michigan.

mleblanc@jg.net