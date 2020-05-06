State opens more testing sites

Hoosiers with symptoms can register online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1123, the state health department said in a statement.

The clinics will be open from Monday through Friday, the statement said. The state plans to open 30 more testing sites next week.

Fifty-one more Hoosiers have died from the novel coronavirus, to 1,264, the health department said. Another 113 probable deaths have been reported.

An additional 862 Indiana residents have been diagnosed with the virus, to 21,870. Marion County is reporting the most new cases, at 315. Allen County is reporting 23 additional cases.

To date, 120,496 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 115,834 Tuesday, following corrections to the previous day’s total.