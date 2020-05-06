Orland poultry plant reports 136 COVID-19 cases

Miller Poultry of Orland said today that 136, or 17%, of its 791 employees tested positive for COVID-19 during plant-wide testing Friday and Saturday.

More than 85% of the positive tests were for people who were asymptomatic and still show no clinical symptoms of the novel coronavirus, the company said in a message to employees provided to The Journal Gazette.

"These numbers are very low compared to what other meat and poultry plants are seeing across the country," the message said. "This shows that the many preventative measures that were put in place weeks ago along with the additional PPE are working!"

Production ran Tuesday at 70% of normal capacity, the company said, and it plans to maintain that schedule through Saturday.

The company said its employees live in Allen, DeKalb, Elkhart, LaGrange, Noble and Steuben counties in Indiana and Branch and St. Joseph counties in Michigan.