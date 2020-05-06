Allen reports 41 new novel coronavirus cases

Another 41 Allen County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 729 cases today, the Allen County Department of Health said.

No new deaths were reported today, keeping the county’s total at 59, the county health department said in a statement.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of the department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19, the statement said. It said basic demographic information on county cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least weekly.

Because of delays in private laboratory reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ may not always immediately match Allen County’s case numbers, the county health department said.