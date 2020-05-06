State Democratic committee extends deadline to file for lieutenant governor

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Democratic State Central Committee was forced to extend the deadline to file for lieutenant governor Tuesday night because no one had filed in time.

Dr. Woody Myers is the presumptive Democrat nominee but state convention delegates have to officially nominate him and his running mate at the June virtual event.

The deadline was Tuesday at noon for a lieutenant governor candidate to file, and no one did.

So Tuesday night, the central committee extended the deadline to Friday at noon. The state party gave no explanation.

Myers spokeswoman Kate Shepherd said, “The campaign is vetting candidates for Lieutenant Governor and on track to announce our selection soon.”

Earlier this year, three Democrats were running for governor but the others dropped out, leaving Myers. He has struggled to fundraise at times and his campaign owes more than $169,000.

Andrew Downs, head of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics at Purdue University Fort Wayne, said it is always a challenge to find Democrats to run statewide in a Republican stronghold.

But this year is hampered even further by limitations on traditional campaigning such as door-to-door visits, rallies and speeches. Other ways of voter contact cost more money and don't get as much media attention.

