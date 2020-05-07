Ohio governor: Restaurants, bars to fully reopen May 21

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio bars and restaurants can fully reopen in two weeks, on May 21, with outside dining allowed May 15, Gov. Mike DeWine announced Thursday.

Barbershops, hair salons, nail salons and day spas will also reopen May 15, the Republican governor said.

Barbers and stylists will wear masks, and customers will be asked to wear masks, said Debbie Penzone, president and CEO of Charles Penzone Salons and the chair of the salon and barbershop working group commissioned by the governor.

The reopening of eating establishments comes with limits, including parties of 10 or fewer, and spacing between tables either by a barrier or 6 feet of distance.

Gatherings such as dances won’t be allowed in bars and restaurants’ open areas, with that space to be used for now to put extra distance between tables and customers, said Treva Weaver, a restaurant owner who worked on the reopening plan.

Working groups studying the next stage of reopening that were announced Thursday looked both at what is known about preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus and the needs of business owners, DeWine said.

“What we’re trying to marry is the science and the practicality of that profession and business,” DeWine said.

DeWine also warned that restarting Ohio's economy also means new coronavirus cases will rise. The process ahead is a marathon, not a sprint, he said.

“The more contacts that we have, the more that we do, the more risk there is," the governor said.

The number of confirmed and probable deaths associated with COVID-19 in the state has reached 1,271, state health officials said Thursday. The department noted more than 22,000 presumptive and confirmed cases of the virus, including just more than 4,000 hospitalizations.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

Seewer reported from Toledo. Julie Carr Smyth of the Associated Press in Columbus, Ohio, contributed to this report.