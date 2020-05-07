FWCS' commencement will be virtual

Virtual commencement ceremonies will replace Fort Wayne Community Schools' traditional graduation celebrations, the district announced Thursday.

The decision came after much consideration, FWCS said.

“After exploring numerous options to make an in-person ceremony possible, we have come to the conclusion for the safety of our students, parents and staff, that we will not be able to celebrate in person,” Superintendent Wendy Robinson said in a statement. “This decision is heartbreaking for us and our 2,070 seniors.”

The virtual format will incorporate a picture of each graduate. Photos will be taken by a professional photographer during cap-and-gown pickup, the district said.

The graduation materials, including Class of 2020 yard signs, will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on these dates: South Side, May 12; Snider, May 14; Northrop, May 15; Wayne, May 19; and North Side, May 20.

Students will receive assigned pick-up times, the district said.

Diplomas and awards will be distributed in a drive-through event on the schools' scheduled graduation dates, June 4-6, FWCS said, noting details are being finalized.

“Nothing can replace the milestones missed by these seniors, but we hope our graduates can make their own special memories and know that we are thinking of them during this time,” Robinson said. “We know they will go on to become successful in their future endeavors, and this experience will only make them stronger.”