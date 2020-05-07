Fort Wayne to schedule pickups of biodegradable yard waste bags

Beginning Monday, the Street Department will be collecting biodegradable paper leaf/yard waste bags, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

The collection requires residents to call 311 to schedule a pickup, the city said in a statement. The bag collection occurs within two business days of the phone call, and residents must place the bags at the curb and not in alleys, the statement said.

Calls for collection will be taken beginning Friday, it said. The collection period will run through May 22.