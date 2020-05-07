Hoosier novel coronavirus deaths near 1,300

Thirty-one more Indiana residents have died from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number confirmed to have died from COVID-19 to 1,295, the Indiana State Department of Health reported today. Another 119 probable deaths have been reported, the state health department said in a statement.

Six hundred fifty more Hoosiers have been diagnosed with the virus, to 22,503, the statement said. Marion County is reporting the most new cases, at 186. Allen County reported 26 new cases.

To date, 124,782 tests have been reported to the department, up from 120,496 Wednesday, following corrections to the previous day's total.

Even though the number of positive cases has increased, use of intensive care beds and ventilators remain steady, the department said. As of Wednesday, 42% of ICU beds and 80% of ventilators were available in the state.

Twenty additional testing sites opened around the state Wednesday. Hoosiers can register online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1123. The clinics will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The department said the state will open 30 more testing sites next week. The sites are listed on the state's website at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/. That site also has a complete list of cases in each county, listed by county of residence. It is updated at noon daily.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.