Verbatim: Health Department Updates Statewide COVID-19 Case Counts

The following was released on Thursday, May 7, 2020:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 650 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 22,503 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s total.

While the number of cases has increased, intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. As of Wednesday, 42 percent of ICU beds and about 80 percent of ventilators were available at hospitals throughout the state.

A total of 1,295 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19, an increase of 31 over the previous day. Another 119 probable deaths have been reported. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 124,782 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 120,496 on Wednesday.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 186. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (26), Cass (29), Elkhart (27), Greene (31), Hamilton (12), Henry (11), Jackson (32), Johnson (11), LaPorte (20), Lake (55), Madison (12), Porter (13), St. Joseph (15) and White (28). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments.

To increase testing, 20 sites around the state are now open through a partnership with OptumServe. Individuals can register online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1116. Clinics run Monday-Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and an additional 30 testing sites will be announced by next week.

ISDH also is offering drive-thru testing clinics in East Chicago, Plymouth, New Castle, Seymour and Lafayette this week. All sites are listed on the COVID-19 testing link at www.coronavirus.in.gov/.