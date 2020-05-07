21 additional Allen County residents test positive for COVID-19

Another 21 Allen County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 750 cases, the county Department of Health said today.

No new deaths from the novel coronavirus were reported today, keeping the total at 59, the health department said in a statement.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in the county are found at the top of the health department’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 , the statement said. It said basic demographic information on county cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least weekly.

Because of delays in private laboratory reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ may not always immediately match Allen County’s case numbers, the local health department said.