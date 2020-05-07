Freeze watch issued for northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for northeast Indiana and most of northwest Ohio from Friday evening through Saturday morning, saying temperatures as low as 26 degrees are possible.

It has issued a freeze warning for Mercer County, Ohio, from midnight Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday, saying temperatures as low as 28 are expected.

Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing, the weather service said. It said residents should take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

To prevent freezing and possible bursting, outdoor water pipes should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly, the weather service said. It said in-ground sprinkler systems should be drained and above-ground pipes covered to protect them from freezing.