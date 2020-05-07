Police investigate suspicious death

The Allen County Sheriff's Department said it's investigating a suspicious death just southeast of Fort Wayne.

The sheriff's department was called just after 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 7300 block of Wayne Trace near Tillman Road, just south of East Allen University/Paul Harding Junior High School.

Officers found an unconscious man in a parked vehicle, and medics determined he was dead, Detective Corporal Adam Griffith said.

Detectives believe the death is suspicious, he said.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s identity after an autopsy and notification of the man's family, Griffith said.