Man faces federal gun charge for shooting into house

A Fort Wayne man accused of shooting into a house in December, injuring someone inside, now faces a federal charge.

Henry E. Underwood, 26, was charged Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Fort Wayne with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

In December, Fort Wayne police were called to a home because of gunfire vandalism. A man inside suffered a small cut, investigators said.

According to federal court documents, investigators interviewed witnesses at the scene who identified a man with the street name “Heezy” as the shooter. “Heezy,” also known as Henry E. Underwood, was found by officers along with a gun matching the description provided by witnesses, court records said.

Shell casings collected from the scene were identified as being fired from the gun found in a vehicle, court records said.

Police said a 9 mm Ruger handgun was found under the passenger seat of an SUV Underwood was riding in. A gun similar to the one found is seen in the video being held by two other individuals and Underwood is seen holding a loaded firearm magazine, court .records said.

Underwoood is a convicted felon. He was sentenced to four years in prison for a 2014 corrupt business practices conviction.

U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch said, “We continue to remain focused on reducing gun crime in the northern district of Indiana. This case is an excellent example of our coordination with ATF in partnership with the Fort Wayne Police and the Indiana State Police.”

Underwood was charged in the May 19, 2017, shooting death of Terrance Miles, 36, at East Central Towers. Defense attorneys argued a man with Underwood that night - Jaevin Bowie - might have killed Miles. Jurors found Underwood not guilty after the three-day trial.

