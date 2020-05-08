Small fire put out at vacant industrial building

A small fire was extinguished Friday afternoon at a vacant industrial building on Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne firefighters said.

Firefighters were called to the building at 3300 Lower Huntington Road just before 3:30 p.m. on a report of a building fire, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said in a statement. They found the building full of smoke, and a small fire was put out in an office or storage area, the statement said. The fire was controlled within about 20 minutes.

No one was injured. The fire's cause remains under investigation.

Fort Wayne police, the Three Rivers Ambulance Authority and Neighborhood Code assisted, the statement said.