Friday, May 08, 2020 4:40 pm
Maumee Avenue section limited during sidewalk project
The Journal Gazette
Maumee Avenue will have intermittent lane restrictions between Roy Street and Fairview Avenue from Monday through May 15 while crews work on a sidewalk project, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
For more information or to report problems. contact the city's transportation engineering department at 427-1172.
