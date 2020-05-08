The Journal Gazette
 
    Maumee Avenue section limited during sidewalk project

    The Journal Gazette

    Maumee Avenue will have intermittent lane restrictions between Roy Street and Fairview Avenue from Monday through May 15 while crews work on a sidewalk project, the city of Fort Wayne said today.

    For more information or to report problems. contact the city's transportation engineering department at 427-1172.

     

     

     

     

