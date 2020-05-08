Freeze warning overnight for northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio in the overnight hours tonight and early Saturday.

For northeast Indiana and most of northwest Ohio, the warning is in effect from 11 p.m. tonight to 10 a.m. Saturday, the weather service said. In Mercer County, Ohio, the warning is in effect from midnight tonight to 9 a.m. Saturday.

Temperatures as low as 25 degrees are expected, and will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, the weather service said. It urged residents to take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.