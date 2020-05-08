Friday, May 08, 2020 3:15 pm
Bass Road lane to be restricted during day hours
The Journal Gazette
The westbound lane of Bass Road between Scott and Hadley roads will be restricted during the day from Monday through May 20, the Allen County Highway Department said today.
The road will be fully open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. weekdays and 24 hours on weekends, the highway department said in its notice.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story