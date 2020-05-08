The Journal Gazette
 
    Bass Road lane to be restricted during day hours

    The Journal Gazette

    The westbound lane of Bass Road between Scott and Hadley roads will be restricted during the day from Monday through May 20, the Allen County Highway Department said today.

    The road will be fully open from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. weekdays and 24 hours on weekends, the highway department said in its notice.

