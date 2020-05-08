Friday: State reports 675 new COVID-19 cases, 33 new deaths

Six hundred seventy-five more Indiana residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing, the Indiana State Department of Health said today.

That brings the total number of Hoosiers known to have the novel coronavirus to 23,146, following corrections to the previous day's total, the state health department said in a statement.

Marion County had the most new cases, with 176, the statement said. Allen County had 39 new cases. To date, 130,128 tests have been reported to the state health department, up from 124,782 Thursday.

Thirty-three more state residents have been confirmed to have died from COVID-19, for a total of 1,328, the state health department said. It said another 119 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remained steady, it said. Nearly 40% of ICU beds and more than 81% of ventilators were available as of Friday.

The state health department has partnered with OptumServe to provide free testing at 20 sites around the state, with an additional 30 sites opening next week. Individuals can register online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1116.

Additional testing sites around the state, including state health department drive-thru clinics, can be found on the COVID-19 testing information link at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/. Nearly 130 testing locations are included in the map, which is updated daily as clinics are added.