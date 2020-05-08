Allen County reports 60th novel coronavirus death

Another Allen County resident has died from COVID-19 and 20 have newly tested positive for the novel coronavirus, bringing the totals to 770 cases and 60 deaths, the Allen County Department of Health said Friday.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in Allen County are found at the top of thedDepartment’s COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 , the health department said in a statement. It said basic demographic information on county cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least weekly.

Because of delays in private laboratory reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ may not always immediately match Allen County’s case numbers, the county health department said.