150 openings remain for today's free COVID-19 testing

More than 150 openings are still available for today’s free drive-through COVID-19 testing, Kroger and the Allen County Department of Health said.

The testing is from now through 5:30 p.m. at Bishop Dwenger High School, 1300 E. Washington Center Road.

To participate, people must register at http://krogerhealth.com/covidtesting. The system’s virtual screening tool will determine eligibility based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plus recommendations from state and local specialists.