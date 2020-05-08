The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Subscribe
  • Jobs
  • Cars
  • Homes
  • Events
  • Classifieds
  • Shopping
  • Celebrations
  • Obituaries
    •  
    Weather
    Friday, May 08, 2020 10:25 am

    150 openings remain for today's free COVID-19 testing

    The Journal Gazette

    More than 150 openings are still available for today’s free drive-through COVID-19 testing, Kroger and the Allen County Department of Health said.

    The testing is from now through 5:30 p.m. at Bishop Dwenger High School, 1300 E. Washington Center Road.

    To participate, people must register at http://krogerhealth.com/covidtesting. The system’s virtual screening tool will determine eligibility based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plus recommendations from state and local specialists.

    Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter

    Sent daily

    Share this article

    Email story