Verbatim: Drive-through COVID-19 testing update

Kroger Co. issued the following news release today:

(Fort Wayne, IN.) – More than 150 openings are still available for today's free, drive-through COVID-19 testing.

Time: Testing ends at 5:30 p.m.

Location: Bishop Dwenger High School, 1300 E. Washington Center Road

To participate, people will register at: http://krogerhealth.com/covidtesting. The system's virtual screening tool will determine eligibility based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) plus recommendations from state and local specialists.

Next week, the testing program shifts to the Public Safety Academy at Ivy Tech in southern Allen County.