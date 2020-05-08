Verbatim: Myers picks Lawson as running mate

The campaign of Democratic gubernatorial candidate Dr. Woody Myers issued the following news release today:

Indianapolis – Indiana’s presumptive Democratic nominee for Governor Dr. Woody Myers today announced that former State Representative Linda Lawson, who served Northwest Indiana in the legislature for 20 years, is his running mate.

“Choosing a Lieutenant Governor is a critical task and I did not take it lightly,” Myers said. “I talked to a lot of people over a period of months to find the right fit. Linda brings not only legislative experience and leadership, but also she has broken the glass ceiling numerous times. Linda is an example to all Hoosiers of what can be accomplished with hard work and determination. Indiana needs her intelligence and grit now more than ever and I’m honored she has agreed to be my partner on the ticket.”

Lawson was the first woman to ever lead a caucus in the Indiana House when she was chosen as Minority Leader in 2012. She also overcame barriers by becoming the first female police officer on the Hammond Police Department and rising to the rank of captain after a long career serving as a patrol officer and member of the sex crimes and domestic violence units.

Lawson moved to Brown County after retiring from the legislature and the police department and has been active in politics there.

“I was happy in the gorgeous southern Indiana countryside and keeping my hand in politics. But, I knew I still had a lot more to do for the people of Indiana,” said Lawson. “When Woody approached me, I was intrigued by the thought of helping Indiana recover from the coronavirus and its economic fallout. I spent several terms on the employment committee in the legislature and know that there will be important issues to deal with over the next few years as a result of the pandemic. The more we talked, the more I realized this was the right thing for me to do.”

Myers said he and Lawson share the same desire to reach across party lines to get things done. Myers served as the Indiana State Health Commissioner under Republican Governor Bob Orr and Democratic Governor Evan Bayh. Lawson also worked closely with Senate Republicans to craft dozens of criminal justice and courts laws, while she chaired the House Judiciary Committee. The two agree that it’s more important to fight for people than to fight about politics.

Lawson is also a staunch supporter of Indiana public schools and served on the Hammond School Board for 12 years.

Linda’s addition to the ticket ensures Hoosiers that with Myers-Lawson they will have a physician, successful business owner, legislative leader and law enforcer to lead Indiana in whatever crisis comes next. Hoosiers couldn’t ask for a better combined resume from two highly accomplished professionals.

Her selection will be affirmed by delegates at the Indiana Democratic Party State Convention which will be held virtually on June 13.