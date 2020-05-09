Indiana's confirmed, presumed virus death toll nears 1,500

INDIANAPOLIS – An additional 43 Indiana residents are confirmed or presumed to have died from the coronavirus, pushing Indiana's death toll from COVID-19 to nearly 1,500, state health officials announced Saturday.

A total of 1,362 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died from COVID-19, 34 more than on Friday, the Indiana State Department of Health said. The state agency also increased the number of reported probable COVID-19 deaths by nine to 128. Those are deaths that state officials said doctors blame on coronavirus infections without confirmation of the illness from test results.

The updated figures bring Indiana's confirmed or presumed number of deaths to 1,490 for COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus.

Testing shows an additional 606 Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19, bringing the total number of Indiana residents known to have the disease to 23,732, following corrections to Friday's total, the department said.

The state agency also announced Saturday that four drive-through testing clinics will begin operating next week, adding to Indiana's effort to expand testing around the state.

The new drive-through clinics will operate between May 14 and May 17 in Bluffton and Gary in northern Indiana, the western Indiana city of Sullivan and in Madison in southern Indiana. The state agency's full list of testing sites around the state can be found at www.coronavirus.in.gov.

The Indiana State Department of Health issued the following news release today:

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 606 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 23,732 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's total.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. More than 40 percent of ICU beds and 81 percent of ventilators were available as of Saturday.

A total of 1,362 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19, an increase of 34 over the previous day. Another 128 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 135,686 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 130,128 on Friday.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 170. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (22), Bartholomew (10), Cass (13), Clark (16), Elkhart (28), Hamilton (19), Hancock (18), Hendricks (25), Jackson (23), Johnson (21), Lake (33), LaPorte (15), Madison (18), Montgomery (11), Morgan (12), St. Joseph (13) and Tippecanoe (20). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments. A complete list of cases by county is posted at www.coronavirus.in.gov, which is updated daily at noon. Cases are listed by county of residence.

To ensure Hoosiers have greater access to testing, ISDH has launched a large-scale testing effort at 20 sites around the state, with an additional 30 sites scheduled to open next week. Individuals can register online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1116.

Individuals who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a testing site. Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant or a member of a minority population that's at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.

Individuals should bring proof of Indiana residency such as a state-issued ID, work ID or utility bill. This testing is free to individuals, and health insurance is not required. However, if individuals have private health insurance, they should bring their insurance information with them to their testing appointment.

In addition, ISDH will offer four drive-thru clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 14-17 at the following locations:

Bluffton High School

1 Tiger Tail

Bluffton, IN 46714

Sullivan High School

902 N. Section St.

Sullivan, IN 47882

North Madison Christian Church

1400 E State Road 62

Madison, IN 47250

Calumet New Tech High School

3900 Calhoun Street

Gary, IN 46408

A complete list of testing sites around the state can be found on the COVID-19 testing link at www.coronavirus.in.gov.