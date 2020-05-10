Indiana coronavirus death toll goes past 1,500 people

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana’s death toll from confirmed or presumed coronavirus illnesses has topped 1,500 people, according to Indiana State Department of Health statistics released Sunday.

The agency reported 17 newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths that occurred between Wednesday and Saturday, along with one additional death considered coronavirus related by doctors but without confirmation of the illness from test results.

The latest state statistics list 1,379 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, along with 129 deaths with probable infections. Indiana’s earliest recorded coronavirus death was less than two months ago on March 15.

The state health department has opened 20 sites around Indiana for conronavirus testing of those with symptoms of the respiratory illness, those in close contact with someone infected and people with high-risk health conditions. Thirty more testing sites are scheduled to open this week. Test registration can be done online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1116.

The following was released on Sunday, May 10, 2020:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) today announced that 402 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at ISDH, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and private laboratories. That brings to 24,126 the total number of Indiana residents known to have the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day's total.

Intensive care unit and ventilator capacity remain steady. Nearly 42 percent of ICU beds and nearly 82 percent of ventilators were available as of Saturday.

A total of 1,379 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19, an increase of 17 over the previous day. Another 129 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.

To date, 140,029 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 135,686 on Saturday.

Marion County had the most new cases, at 93. Other counties with more than 10 new cases were Allen (16), Cass (14), Elkhart (50), Johnson (17), Lake (54) and St. Joseph (25). The Lake County totals include results from East Chicago and Gary, which have their own health departments. A complete list of cases by county is posted at www.coronavirus.in.gov, which is updated daily at noon. Cases are listed by county of residence.

To ensure Hoosiers have greater access to testing, ISDH has launched a large-scale testing effort at 20 sites around the state, with an additional 30 sites scheduled to open this week. Individuals can register online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling (888) 634-1116.

Individuals who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work are encouraged to visit a testing site. Individuals without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, as well as those who are pregnant or a member of a minority population that's at greater risk for severe illness, also are encouraged to get tested.

Individuals should bring proof of Indiana residency such as a state-issued ID, work ID or utility bill. This testing is free.

A complete list of testing sites around the state can be found on the COVID-19 testing link at www.coronavirus.in.gov.