    3 escape house fire

    The Journal Gazette

    One adult and two children escaped a fire this morning in the 4000 block of Wayne Trace, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said. Two pets were also rescued. 

    Fort Wayne firefighters arrived at the home just before 5:30 a.m. where flames were seen coming out of the second floor and attic, a statement from the department said. Crews were able to put out the fire in about an hour. 

    No injuries were reported.

