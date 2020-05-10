Sunday, May 10, 2020 9:23 am
3 escape house fire
The Journal Gazette
One adult and two children escaped a fire this morning in the 4000 block of Wayne Trace, the Fort Wayne Fire Department said. Two pets were also rescued.
Fort Wayne firefighters arrived at the home just before 5:30 a.m. where flames were seen coming out of the second floor and attic, a statement from the department said. Crews were able to put out the fire in about an hour.
No injuries were reported.
