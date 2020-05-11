Gasoline prices begin seasonal climb

Yes, it's happening again.

Following weeks of record and near-record lows caused at least partly by the novel coronavirus pandemic, gas prices have begun their typical seasonal climb upward as summer approaches.

In Fort Wayne, that means paying about 45 cents more per gallon than drivers paid just a month ago, according to data gathered by AAA. The average price then was $1.43, and it was $1.88 Monday, the auto club reported.

A 26-cent jump in the price of a gallon of regular gas in Indiana during the last week, to $1.86, landed the state the No. 3 ranking among states with the largest price hikes.

Michigan, where priced jumped 31 cents, to $1.84, and Ohio, where the average rose 28 cents, to $1.85 Monday, outranked the Hoosier state.

“Pump prices are fluctuating throughout the country as demand increases and gasoline stocks decrease,” AAA spokeswoman Molly Hart said in a statement. “The boost in demand continues to push pump prices up around the country, as more states re-open businesses. Motorists in the Great Lakes, Central, South and Southeast states are seeing the most volatility at the pump.”

Gas prices began dropping as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold, keeping people at home. Many states, including Indiana, have begun loosening stay-at-home orders, and prices have risen.

Fort Wayne saw prices bottom out April 28, when the average price of a gallon of regular gas was about $1.34, according to GasBuddy.com, a website that tracks fuel prices and trends. The highest average price this year was $2.64 a gallon in January.

