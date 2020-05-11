Frost to form in northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio overnight

The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio early Tuesday.

The advisory is from 2 to 8 a.m. for northeast Indiana and most of northwest Ohio, and from 2 to 9 a.m. for Mercer County, Ohio, the weather service said.

It said temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost, which could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered, and encouraged residents to take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.