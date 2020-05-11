Over $71,000 PPP loans approved in Indiana

Data from the Small Business Administration shows 71,614 Paycheck Protection Program loans were approved, as of Friday, for small businesses in Indiana, with funds still remaining.

The Indiana Bankers Association said in a Monday news release that figure combines Indiana loans approved to date in the second round of funding, which began April 27, after the initial round of loans approved April 3-16.

In gross dollars, combining both rounds of funding, Indiana banks have assisted in providing $9,664,484,919 in PPP loans to small businesses in the Hoosier state, the release said.

PPP loans, a provision of the CARES Act, are backed by the SBA and forgivable if at least 75% of dollars received are applied toward payroll.

The first round of funding provided $350 billion in loans and the second round provided an additional $300 billion.

"Paycheck Protection Program loans help small business remain open, preventing layoffs and saving jobs," Amber Van Til, president and CEO of the Bankers Association, said in a statement.