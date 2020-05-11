32 additional COVID-19 deaths in state; 511 newly diagosed

Thirty-two more Hoosiers have died from the novel coronavirus, and an additional 511 Indiana residents have been positively diagnosed, the Indiana State Department of Health said today.

The total number of Indiana residents diagnosed positive with the virus is now 24,627, the health department said in a statement. To date, 146,688 tests have been reported to the department, up from 140,029 Sunday.

As of Monday, 43% of intensive care unit beds and 81% of ventilators were available in the state.

Marion County is reporting the most new cases, at 178. Allen County had 19 newly positive residents.

Testing sites are open around the state, with more sites slated to open this week. Hoosiers with symptoms can register online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1123. The sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Hoosiers with COVID-19 symptoms and anyone who has been exposed to someone who has COVID-19 and needs to be tested before returning to work should visit a testing site. The sites are listed on the state’s website at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/

Anyone without symptoms who is at high risk because of diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition is encouraged to get tested. These may include residents older than 65, pregnant women, those who are a member of a minority group at greater risk for severe illness or those who live with a high-risk individual. Residents will need to bring proof of Indiana residency, such as a state-issued ID, work ID or a utility bill.

To date, 1,411 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died from COVID-19. Another 129 probable deaths have been reported.

For a complete list of cases in each county, listed by county of residence, go to the state’s website, https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/. The website is updated at noon daily.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.