Indiana Supreme Court suspends Curtis Hill for 30 days

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indiana Supreme Court suspended Attorney General Curtis Hill for 30 days Monday for committing battery against four women at a work-related function.

He will be reinstated automatically.

The court did not weigh in on whether Hill keeps his elected office with a suspended law license. Indiana law is silent on the issue.

“In sum, we find and conclude, as did the hearing officer, that the Commission proved by clear and convincing evidence that Respondent committed the criminal act of battery.”

Hill groped a female legislator and three staffers at an after-work party in March 2018.

His attorneys said the incident was unrelated to his work as an attorney and not proper for attorney discipline. But the court said Hill’s own testimony brought his criminal conduct “directly within the ambit of the performance of his professional duties. Respondent went to the party with the purpose of discussing a bill affecting his office with key legislators and nurturing goodwill.”

The Supreme Court also discussed Hill’s actions following the leak of a legislative report about Hill’s actions. They said he was entitled to mount a defense and proclaim his innocence, but he went too far in several incidents, calling the allegations “vicious” and in a subsequent press release attacking one victim.

“This press release in context contains a clear implication of malice and bad faith by the women and not mere disagreement regarding the substance of the accusations,” the rulings said.

“In sum, we find Respondent’s actions in the wake of the disclosure of the Taft Report do carry some aggravating weight, but not to an extent that entails the type of wholesale lack of insight or lack of remorse that ordinarily would prompt us to require a respondent attorney to undergo the reinstatement process in order to prove his fitness to resume the practice of law.”

A hearing officer had recommended a 60-day suspension without automatic reinstatement. That process would have meant he would be without his license up to a year because of the cumbersome reinstatement process.

