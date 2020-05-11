Silver Alert issued for missing Fort Wayne man

The Indiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert for a missing Fort Wayne man.

Jay Blevins, 81, was last seen at 10 p.m. Sunday, state police said in a statement. They said he has health issues and early onset dementia.

Blevins is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has white hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green plaid shirt and blue jeans. Blevins is driving a navy blue four-door 2011 Hyundai Sonata with an Indiana license plate of RJZ945.

Police believe Blevins is in danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone who sees Blevins is asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or dial 911.