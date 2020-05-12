Tuesday, May 12, 2020 3:33 pm
Frost advisory issued for most of northeast Indiana, northwest Ohio
The Journal Gazette
The National Weather Service has issued a frost advisory for most of northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio from 2 to 9 a.m. Wednesday, saying temperatures as low as 31 degrees will result in frost formation.
The frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered, the weather service said. It said residents should take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Wabash County is not included in the advisory area.
Sign up for our daily headlines newsletter
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story