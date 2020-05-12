More than 5,800 in area seek unemployment insurance during recent week

More than 5,800 northeast Indiana residents submitted new claims for unemployment insurance during the week ending April 25, far fewer than when Indiana initially became a stay-at-home state.

Figures released today showed 3,020 of the first-time claims were from Allen County residents. The Economic Growth Region 3 that includes the overall claims number is also comprised of Adams, DeKalb, Grant, Huntington, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties.

The total 5,807 new claims for the region still surpassed the largest number of weekly claims, 5,226 in the last week of December 2008, during the Great Recession, according to the Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute. The Research Institute and Northeast Indiana Works have been releasing the local numbers, based on data from the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

Many businesses, including retailers, restaurants and manufacturers, scaled back operations or closed to help enable social distancing recommendations that came in March with the global coronavirus pandemic.

From mid-March through April 25, there have been 64,915 initial unemployment claims filed by Region 3 residents. That is more than the number of people working in Huntington, Steuben, Wabash and Wells counties combined for early March, which was 64,458 people, according to the state's Local Area Unemployment Statistics.

