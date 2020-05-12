Indiana reports 566 new COVID-19 cases, 33 more deaths

Thirty-three more Hoosiers have died from the novel coronavirus, and an additional 566 residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, the Indiana State Department of Health reported today

The total number of Indiana residents diagnosed positive with the virus is now 25,127, the state health department said in a statement. To date, 150,510 tests have been reported to the department, up from 146,688 Monday.

As of Tuesday, 45% of ICU beds and 81% of ventilators were available in the state, the statement said.

To date, 1,444 Hoosiers have been confirmed to have died of COVID-19. Another 134 probable deaths have been reported.

Marion County is reporting the most new cases, at 136. Allen County is reporting 35 new cases.

Testing sites are open around the state, with two dozen additional sites opening around the state Wednesday. The additional testing sites include locations in LaGrange and Noble counties. Sites will be added to the state’s website as soon as the locations are set at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/.

Hoosiers with symptoms can register online at https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 888-634-1123. The sites will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Hoosiers with COVID-19 symptoms and anyone that has been exposed to someone who has COVID-19 and needs to be tested before returning to work should visit a testing site.

Anyone without symptoms who is at high risk because of diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition is encouraged to get tested. Residents older than 65, pregnant women, members of minority groups at a greater risk for severe illness or people who live with a high-risk individual are also encouraged to get tested.

Residents will need to bring proof of Indiana residency. Residency identification can include a state-issued ID, work ID or a utility bill.

For a complete list of cases in each county, listed by county of residence, go to the state’s website, https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/. The website is updated at noon daily.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.