Judge to decide if stabbing suspect competent to stand trial

An Adams County judge could decide next month whether a man accused in the 2019 stabbing death of a woman is competent to stand trial.

Kayla Bentley, 34, was stabbed 27 times at her home in Berne in September and the man she lived with – Austin Griffith, 35 – told police he as acting on behalf of Satan, court documents say.

"I had to stop the sick god," Griffth told Berne police Officer Joshua Kimberlin, according to a probable cause affidavit. "I had to stop it or humanity was at risk. My god, Satan, blessed her with no pain."

Griffith is charged with murder in the slaying, and doctors examined him in December and January after defense attorneys filed a motion for psychological evaluation.

Adams Circuit Court Judge Chad Kukelhan this week scheduled a June 8 status hearing, court records show. A three-day trial is scheduled to start June 29.

mleblanc@jg.net