Allen County positive cases near 900

Another 46 Allen County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 870 cases, the Allen County Department of Health said today.

No new deaths were reported today. The total number of Allen County deaths has stayed at 61 deaths reported Monday.

Updates to positive cases and deaths in the county are found at the top of the department's COVID-19 webpage at www.allencountyhealth.com/covid-19 , the health department said. It said basic demographic information on county cases is provided on the website and will be updated at least weekly.

Because of delays in private laboratory reporting to the state, the case count provided by the Indiana State Department of Health at https://www.coronavirus.in.gov/ may not always immediately match Allen County's case numbers, the local health department said.