Closed BMV branch reopening today

INDIANAPOLIS – A Bureau of Motor Vehicles branch had to close early Monday after a state employee tested positive for COVID-19.

But the branch is reopening today without quarantining other employees.

“The branch has undergone a disinfectant cleaning and will be open tomorrow. The employee who tested positive is in quarantine,” said Susan Guyer, spokeswoman for the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Several readers asked why BMV staff aren’t wearing masks and Gov. Eric Holcomb on Monday seemed surprised by the question. He said his administration would want to know if someone who is helping a customer is not wearing a mask or behind a plexi-glass barrier. He said an employee who is not working with the public or is in their own office isn’t required to wear one.

“We want to make sure it’s a safe environment,” he said. “The BMV…have been working around the clock I should say again to make sure they do it in a safe way.”

But an employee who didn’t want to be named reached out to the Journal Gazette to say the state hasn’t provided any masks and mentioned the positive employee at Indianapolis West branch. BMV later confirmed the staffer’s test.

“What happened to contact tracing? Why aren’t we being guided to self quarantine? Why aren’t we telling customers?” asked the employee, who wished to remain anonymous due to job concerns. “We had a phone call with HR but they didn’t have much to say. They want to seem “concerned” but it’s all fake. They want us back in the branch, even if that means we aren’t safe.”

Guyer said “masks were previously highly recommended and are now required.” She would not not clarify when that change was made.

And she said each customer-facing employee has been provided one cloth mask. An order for additional masks is being fulfilled this week and distributed ensuring each customer facing employee will have two state provided masks.

Guyer said every other terminal is being used to make sure people are properly distancing. And appointments are spaced to allow for cleaning between each customer.”

